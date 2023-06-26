Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of ISBA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

