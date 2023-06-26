Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Isabella Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

