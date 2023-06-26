iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN makes up 4.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 677,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 348,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,741,000.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 11,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,648. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

