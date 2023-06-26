Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $92,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

