InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 160,680 shares.The stock last traded at $67.98 and had previously closed at $67.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Articles
