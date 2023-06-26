InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 160,680 shares.The stock last traded at $67.98 and had previously closed at $67.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 469.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

