Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 546,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 375,175 shares.The stock last traded at $42.97 and had previously closed at $47.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Down 11.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

Insider Activity

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,555 shares in the company, valued at $27,159,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,061,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,387,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,159,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,366,730 shares of company stock worth $120,279,862. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,768 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,484,000.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.