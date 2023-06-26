Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 65 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($177.16).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Phil Urban bought 80 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($177.10).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:MAB traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 203.69 ($2.61). The company had a trading volume of 98,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

MAB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60 ($2.72).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

