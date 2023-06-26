Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 65 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($177.16).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Phil Urban bought 80 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £138.40 ($177.10).
Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:MAB traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 203.69 ($2.61). The company had a trading volume of 98,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.36 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.08.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
