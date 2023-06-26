Insider Buying: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Director Acquires 2,656 Shares of Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) Director Ian J. Ball bought 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $19,016.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 326,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,610. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 58.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

