Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) CEO Lonnel Coats bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,502.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 4,455,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,558. The firm has a market cap of $411.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,672,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.