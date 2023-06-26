Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CEO Lonnel Coats bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,502.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lonnel Coats also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LXRX stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 4,455,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,558. The firm has a market cap of $411.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,672,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.