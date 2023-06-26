Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 6.9%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.36. 378,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,651,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $614.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.