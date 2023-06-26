Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 182 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

