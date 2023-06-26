Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,283 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

BlackLine stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

