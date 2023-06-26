Hedera Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $25.01 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,659 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,658.492195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05074227 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $66,911,123.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

