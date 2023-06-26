Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.83. 557,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,264. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,876,475. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

