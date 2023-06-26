Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 793,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

