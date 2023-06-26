Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys 21,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

