Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 35,609 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,609 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

