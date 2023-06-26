Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 34,740 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,740 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up about 3.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Black Knight worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKI opened at $57.00 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

