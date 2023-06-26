Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $23.97 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.