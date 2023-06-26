Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises 2.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,610 shares of company stock worth $6,011,965 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

