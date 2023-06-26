Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.52

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 1242898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 834,330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 303,447 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.