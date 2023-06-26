Global Investors Lp Viking Sells 13,000,000 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. 6,370,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.