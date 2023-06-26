Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,428 shares during the period. Genpact comprises approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

