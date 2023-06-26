F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.66. 63,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,506. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

