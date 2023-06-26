F&V Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,360 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,402. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

