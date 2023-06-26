F&V Capital Management LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.
FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
