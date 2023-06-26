F&V Capital Management LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

FDX stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.50. 279,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.