FTX Token Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003674 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $369.64 million and $20.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

