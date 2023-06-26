Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $120.53. The stock had a trading volume of 297,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.