First Financial Corp IN Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.