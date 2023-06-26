First Financial Corp IN Sells 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.