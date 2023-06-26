First Financial Corp IN Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.