First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VHT opened at $244.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.95.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

