First Financial Corp IN Has $400,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

