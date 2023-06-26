First Financial Corp IN Has $1.25 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 76,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

