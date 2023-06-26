First Financial Corp IN Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AVUV opened at $74.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

