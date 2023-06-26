First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 417.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.