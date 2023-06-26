First Financial Corp IN Buys 13,543 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. First Financial accounts for about 16.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned 6.00% of First Financial worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

First Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

In other First Financial news, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tina Jane Maher purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $109,205 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.