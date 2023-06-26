FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 17,338,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,118. FibroGen has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,140 shares of company stock worth $967,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $9,887,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

