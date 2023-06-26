Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $40.17. 552,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,878. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

