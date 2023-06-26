Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 74,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,835. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

