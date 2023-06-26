Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ENSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 74,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,835. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.22.
