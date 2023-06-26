Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $456.39. 690,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,788. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $465.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

