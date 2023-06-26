Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,758 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $77,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 183,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,134. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.