Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.