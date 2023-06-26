Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of ETN traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 222,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $197.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

