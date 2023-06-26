Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,414,821 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

