Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.26. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,414,821 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
