Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

