Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Datatec Stock Performance
Shares of DTTLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Datatec has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
About Datatec
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Datatec from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Datatec
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.