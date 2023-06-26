Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.73 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

