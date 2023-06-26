Czech National Bank Has $31.58 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,148 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $824.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $720.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.92. The company has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

