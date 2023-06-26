Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

