Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $296.04 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.18. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

